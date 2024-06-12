India Raises Concerns With Moscow Over the Death of Two Indian Nationals in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

New Delhi: India on Tuesday has raised the matter with Moscow, and called for "early release and return of all Indian nationals who are with the Russian Army.

The Ministry of External affairs said that two Indian nationals who had been recruited by the Russian Army have recently been killed in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our Embassy in Moscow has pressed the Russian authorities, including the Ministry of Defense, for early repatriation of mortal remains", MEA said.

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Moscow have strongly taken up the matter with the Russian Ambassador in New Delhi and with Russian authorities in Moscow respectively, for early release and return of all Indian nationals who are with the Russian Army, the External affairs ministry added.

"India has also demanded that there be a verified stop to any further recruitment of our nationals by the Russian Army. Such activities would not be in consonance with our partnership", said the MEA.

India further urged the Indian nationals to exercise caution while seeking employment opportunities in Russia. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine can have several implications on India as it is a major importer of energy, particularly oil and gas, could experience fluctuations in energy prices due to disruptions in the global energy market caused by the conflict.

India traditionally pursues a policy of non-alignment and seeks to maintain cordial relations with both Russia and Ukraine. The conflict could impact regional stability, particularly in Central Asia and the broader Eurasian region, where India has strategic interests.

While, the direct impact on India may not be as pronounced as it is for countries closer to the conflict zone, the situation in Russia and Ukraine is of significance to India's economic, diplomatic, and security interests.