New Delhi: India is celebrating its first National Javelin Day today, on August 7 in honour of Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had announced the nationwide celebrations of this day to commemorate one of the greatest moments in the country's sporting history, Neeraj Chopra's Olympic gold medal. It was announced immediately after Chopra's return from Tokyo after the Olympics.

On August 7 last year, Neeraj produced the 87.58m effort in Tokyo to secure India's first track and field medal in the Olympic Games. The young player also recently added a World Championships silver medal to his kitty last month. "Apart from celebrating Neeraj's feat, AFI will also promote the sport at the grassroots level through this initiative," AFI President Adille J Sumariwalla said in a statement.

The 24-year-old Neeraj said he felt honoured that AFI has taken this initiative. "I request young athletes from all over India to take up the sport of javelin throw so we can have more champions in future," he said. As many as 32 states and Union Territories units affiliated with AFI will organise javelin competitions on August 7.

Meanwhile, in Chopra's native place Panipat, a newfound love for the sport is spreading across the nooks and corners of the area. While the country has named a day after the small-town golden boy, about 70 youngsters from his village alone have started practising the sport vigorously, with intentions to get professionally involved in it in the future. Women are also actively showing interest in the sport, including Chopra's own cousin Nancy who recently won a medal at the district level.

Neeraj's uncle Bhim Chopra expressed pride after the announcement of National Javelin Day. "It is a matter of great honour for our village and family. We have been invited as the Chief Guest in the State Level Javelin Throw Championship held in Karnal. Around 70 children in our village have started practising javelin throws ever since Neeraj brought gold. About three of these children have also played at the state level," he said.