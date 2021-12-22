Raipur: The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted multiple raids in Chhattisgarh, including in Raipur, Durg, Korba and Bilaspur, with more than 100 officers involved in the action. The raid, as per reports, is the result of several complaints, including evasion of income tax.

Anopchand Trilokchand Jewellers in Korba was raided by a team of about 20 officers. The raids have been going on since morning.

The IT department also sent officials to conduct a raid in businessman Ravi Singhal's house located in Raipur's Chaubey Colony. Singhal is the owner of Sky Lounge in the Raigarh district.

The department also raided houses of Sumit Kol and Pradeep Agarwal in Raipur.

In Bilaspur, the central agency has raided the office of Sumit Coalfields, a coal trading company originally from Raipur.

The IT department had received complaints of income tax evasion against several businessmen. The raids in Durg, Korba and other places follow these complaints.

As of now, there has been no disclosure from the department's side regarding any of the raids.