Greater Noida: Income tax raids were carried out on more than six Chinese companies operating in India on Wednesday. The raid, which started in the morning, continued till late in the evening.

Although no IT officials have given any confirmation, local police sources have confirmed the raid.

The Income Tax team has been scrutinizing all company documents, and as per information, raids were also conducted on Chinese consumer electronics and mobile communications company Oppo, located in the Ecotech 1 police station area in Greater Noida.

The Chinese conglomerate, meanwhile, said on Wednesday that they will continue cooperating with relevant authorities as per the procedure.

"We highly respect and abide by the law of the land. We will continue to fully cooperate with authorities concerned as per procedure," Oppo said on Wednesday to a news agency.

Despite specifics of the raid not being available, police stationed outside company premises as well as local people verified that many vehicles belonging to the IT department as well as income tax officials have arrived at the scene and are going through company documents.

It has been learnt that the raids have specifically been initiated against companies indulging in standard as well as income tax evasion.

The IT department team reached the Oppo office at around 11 am in the morning and raids, as per reports, are still ongoing.

Raids also took place at offices of state-distribution partners of Oppo, including in Hyderabad.

With agency inputs