New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday made a bizarre suggestion that photos of Hindu deities like Lakshmi and Ganesh can be printed on Indian currency notes. If there is a photo of Laxmi and Ganesh on our currency, our country will prosper, he reasoned suggesting that the photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha can be printed beside Mahatma Gandhi's picture on fresh currency notes. "I appeal PM Modi to consider including photos of Hindu deities Lakshmi and Ganesh in Indian currency notes," the Delhi Chief Minister said. (PTI)