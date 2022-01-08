New Delhi: Bangalore Indian Institute of Technology( IIT) faculty and students had mailed a letter to Prime Minister Modi urging him to take a stand against hate speeches, particularly against the minority groups.

The letter had 183 signatories, including 13 faculty members of the institute.

According to media sources, the letter emphasized the impulse of the IIT members for the PM to express his stand on the hate-filled voices of seers being staged against the minority groups. It noted that India's unity and integrity are represented by the existence of multicultural concepts, and these hate speeches threatened the internal harmony of the nation.

Adding on, the letter requested the PM to take necessary actions regarding these statements.

This letter was mailed as a follow-up on the Haridwar hate speech row.