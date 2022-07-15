New Delhi: The Supreme Court bench led by Justice UU Lalit started the court hearing at 9:30 am on Friday, earlier than the usual time of 10:30 am. The bench, also comprising Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, was lauded by the advocates for sitting early to which the court said that ideally they should have started at 9 am and finished the day's cases.

"I have always said that if our children can go to school at 7 in the morning why can't we come to court at 9," said Justice Lalit. Further, the court said that they should start at 9 am, rise at 11:30 for half an hour break, begin at 12 again and conclude by 2 pm. "You would get time to do more things in the evening," said Justice Lalit, who is set to become the next Chief Justice of India in August after CJI NV Ramana retires.