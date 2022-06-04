New Delhi: Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine crossing the 100-day mark, Denmark's recent referendum overwhelmingly tilting towards joining the European Union Common Defense and Security Policy assumes significance. The Danish voters on Wednesday displayed their support for the government's proposal on a scale of 66.9% against 33.1%. The move comes after fellow Nordic countries Finland and Sweden recently made historic applications to join the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation).

Speaking to ETV Bharat on Saturday, Denmark's envoy to India, Freddy Svane underscored that he welcomes the latest referendum and that he sees a much stronger Europe in the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Though we put down this agreement back in 1993, luckily the Danish citizens this time have overwhelmingly voted in favor of joining the European Union Common Defense Policy. And this decision must be looked at in the context of the present situation in Europe where Russia has started a war inside Ukraine.

He added that Finland and Sweden's NATO joining applications and Denmark's path towards entering the EU Common Defense Policy indicated a 'stronger Europe' emerging out of the war. "This is a reaction to the actual situation in Europe. We have the first land war happening in Europe since the Second World War, and this, whether you like it or not, is a reaction to that," the Ambassador said. "I see a stronger, much more convergent Europe emerging out of this" he stated.

"On July 1, Denmark will be joining the common defense policy. This is great for us, and for the greater security of the EU," Savne said. When asked about his thoughts on Russia's decision to cut its energy supply to Denmark after the latter refused to pay in Rubles, the Ambassador noted that the country was working towards alternatives.

"We have already made the key decision to reduce our energy dependence on Russia and we are ready to go ahead in a direction where we are not dependent on Kremlin for oil and gas supplies," he said. Inquired about the trajectory of the war, Savne said that the EU and Denmark would continue to oppose Russia's military invasion, and would also continue their sanctions in response.