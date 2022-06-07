Hyderabad: Three separate rape incidents, which took place in April, came to light recently. According to police, two Inter students, who were orphans, were raped in April. In the first case, the accused picked up the victim from the government welfare hostel where she was staying to attend the birthday celebrations of her friend to which he was also invited. The duo went to the Necklace Road for the celebrations and then he raped her in a car. Though the shocking incident took place on April 20, but the FIR was registered on June 4. The victim, who is a minor, lodged a complaint with the Ramgopalpet Police Station stating that she was raped in a car.

Later, the accused Suresh was arrested by the police. However, the incident happened on April 20, the victim approached the police on June 4. The girl alleged in the complaint to the police that "she was raped on the Necklace Road while she was attending a friend's birthday party." The girl further alleged in her complaint that Suresh raped her in the car. "A case was registered against accused Suresh under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and later he was sent to remand," said police.

"Accused Suresh (23) working at a photocopier shop at Mallepally in Vijayanagar Colony of Hyderabad, was known to the girl. The victim is an orphan and stays at a hostel. She is a college-going student," police said. "The accused used to talk to her whenever she comes out of the hostel. He also gave her mobile as a gift. However, on a fateful day on April 20, the girl told the hostel warden that she was going to college. But, instead of that, she went to attend a birthday party, along with her two other friends, where Suresh was also invited," said a police officer. When the victim's friends were engaged in birthday celebrations, the accused Suresh on some pretext took her and raped her inside the car. The Goldconda ICDS supervisor lodged the complaint (zero FIR) on behalf of the victim at Humayun Nagar Police Station and later Ramgopalpet police were informed about the incident.

Read: Hyderabad: Minor girl gangraped in a car by friends, two arrested

In the second case, the next victim also stayed in the same orphanage where the first victim was staying. Both the victims were friends and the students of Intermediate. When the Intermediate exams were over on April 25, the other accused lured her to go out to watch a movie, along with her other friends. While watching the movie in a theatre at Attapur, the accused, along with the victim came of out the movie hall to buy cold drinks. Then the boy took her to the washroom and raped her. After sexually assaulting the victim, the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anybody.

After a few days, the welfare officer at the orphanage got suspicious when he watched the behaviour of the victim and approached the victim's friends to know the reason. Some of the hostel inmates then narrated the incident to the official. Thereafter, a police complaint was lodged in the case. While in the third gang-rape incident, a minor girl was sexually assaulted by five persons. The incident happened in the Karkhana area of Secunderabad two months ago. Five persons were arrested and sent to jail in the matter. The case was registered under the POCSO Act and all the five accused were sent to remand. Among the five accused, one was a minor boy, police said.

Alarmed over the unusual behaviour of the victim, the parents took her to a psychiatrist. During the counselling, the minor girl revealed to the psychiatrist that she was gang-raped by five persons two months ago. Thereafter the victim's parents lodged a police complaint on May 30. The two accused-- Dheeraj and Ritesh--were introduced to the victim through Instagram while chatting. The duo persuaded the girl to a meeting at a designated spot and from where she was taken to a secluded place. Then they took turns raping her and they also recorded the incident. The accused again asked the victim to come and take the videos. She failed to understand their intention and went out to meet them. She was again sexually assaulted by the duo as well as three others, police sources said.