Hyderabad: The Wings India-2022 Aviation exhibition organised at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad has been opened for public viewing for two days starting today. The exhibition, being the largest event on civil aviation in Asia, is a joint initiative by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Confederation of Indian Industry - FICCI. The exhibition with the theme'India @ 75- New Boundaries in Aviation', charges a fare of rupees 600 per person from the general public.

The exhibition was inaugurated on March 24, with the first two days conducting business-related events and the last two days for public viewing. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also paid a visit to the exhibition on Friday and inaugurated various programs here. With over 125 international and domestic exhibitors from across 15 countries including India as its participants, the Aviation Summit brought together aviation ministers and aviation giants from around the world. So far, the exhibits have registered an unprecedented response.

The exhibition largely displays a variety of helicopters, drone maneuvers, army helicopters, commercial aircraft as well as SpiceJet and Jetseto wings among other aviation related artifacts. All the stalls set up at the exhibition are a treat for people interested in aviation and pilot training. The demonstrations of drone formation and of four-seater and two-seater flying trainer aircraft flights are the highlight of the display.

In addition, surveillance drones and light drones that are used to pick up waste from the oceans and reservoirs is also getting a lot of traction from the visitors. Helicopter aerobatic performances by the Sarang team of the Indian Air Force and the Acrobatics of the Advanced Light Helicopters are also an impressive part of the attractions the event features. The four day event is scheduled to conclude on March 27.

