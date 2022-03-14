Hyderabad (Telangana): Hyderabad police on Monday formed three special teams to probe the case pertaining to a stray dog spotted carrying a newborn baby's head. The shocking incident took place in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram on Sunday near Sahara Estates.

On Sunday, residents of the Sahara States residential colony in Vanasthalipuram were appalled to spot the head of a newborn being carried by a street dog. As the locals followed the canine, it left the head and ran away. Later, the police arrived at the spot and sent the head for post mortem examination. A case has also been registered under IPC Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of the body).

Karthik, a shopkeeper at Sahara was among the first to spot the infant's head. "I had been at my general store near Sahara, selling milk packets to a customer. It was then that I saw the street dog moving around with a human head in its jaws. On a closer look, I was shocked to see that it was a newborn baby's head.. immediately I ran after the dog. But on seeing me, the dog ran afar and dropped the baby's head in the bushes at Sahara premises. I informed the locals and police about the incident," Karthik said.

Though police initiated a search for the baby's torso they could not find it till now. Efforts are also underway by police to gather details regarding those who have delivered a baby recently.

Police also suspect whether the incident is linked to a superstitious blood sacrifice as the newborn's body could not be traced yet. They even doubt that the persons who might have buried the child hurriedly and did not do so properly, hence, street dogs might have stumbled upon and parted the head and torso.

Suspicions are also rife, regarding the possibility of an unmarried girl getting pregnant and delivering a baby. Maybe the family of that girl did not want everyone to know about this matter and thereby might have killed the baby and buried it.

