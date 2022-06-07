Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday booked BJP MLA Raja Singh for allegedly making offensive remarks against Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) was registered against him at the Kanchanbagh police station in the city.

The police booked the controversial MLA on a complaint by a local resident, who cited a video of the MLA on YouTube. Raja Singh allegedly used derogatory words against the Sufi saint and his dargah at Ajmer in Rajasthan. Muttahida Majlis-e-Mashaiq had also submitted a complaint to senior police officials seeking stringent action against the MLA for hurting the religious sentiments by making abusive remarks against the Sufi saint.

Two days ago a group of people had also staged a protest outside the Bahadurpura police station, demanding arrest of Raja Singh, a member of Telangana Legislative Assembly from Goshamahal constituency in the city. The complaint against Raja Singh was filed after a video of his offensive remarks went viral on social media. The MLA is known for making remarks hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims and was booked for the offence on many occasions.

In February this year, Raja Singh was booked for threatening Uttar Pradesh voters. The Hyderabad Police had booked him on the direction of the Election Commission of India after he openly threatened Uttar Pradesh voters of dire consequences if they don't vote for the BJP. The controversial MLA, in the video released after the second phase of polling for Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, threatened voters that if they don't cast their votes for the BJP their houses will be demolished and they will be driven out of the state. (IANS)