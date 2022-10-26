Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): The police arrested a woman of Chinese origin from a Tibetan monastery on the charges of carrying forged documents. Although the arrest was made on the night of October 22, it was kept confidential. On October 23, the woman was produced in the Jogindernagar court which sent her to police remand till October 27.

The arrest was made after the police were informed of a suspicious woman residing in a monastery in Chauntara under the jurisdiction of Jogindernagar sub-division for the last 15 days. She claims to be of Nepali origin, but on inspection, police found documents from both China and Nepal with different dates of birth. The police also recovered Indian currency of Rs 6 lakh 40 thousand and Nepalese currency of Rs 1 lakh 10 thousand from her possession.

The woman also had two mobile phones, which have been seized for further investigation. SP Shalini Agnihotri has confirmed the arrest, saying that an investigation is underway to determine the purpose of her visit. "The Central government has also been informed about it. Further inquiry will be made with the team designated by the Center," she added.

