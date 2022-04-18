Hyderabad: The police confirmed an honour killing in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana on Sunday. Erukula Ramakrishna (32), who went missing from Bhuvanagiri town on Friday, was found dead. His body was found on the foundation of an under-construction railway line near Peddammatalli temple in Kondapaka mandal of Siddipet district on Sunday.

According to the police, Ramakrishna was murdered by his father-in-law Venkatesh by giving a supari. He committed this crime as his daughter got married to Ramakrishna, who belongs to other caste. Based on a complaint lodged by Bhargavi, wife of the deceased, the police interrogated a man identified as Amritaiah, then the conspiracy came to light. Bhuvanagiri ACP Venkat Reddy and town inspector Satyanarayana disclosed the details to the media about the murder on Sunday night.

According to the details, Erukula Ramakrishna, a native of Lingarajupalli in Valigonda mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, had joined as a home guard 10 years ago. He initially worked in Valigonda and was later transferred to Yadagirigutta Police Station. Pallepati Venkatesh, a resident of Gouraipalli in Yadagirigutta mandal, has been working as a VRO and was staying in Yadagirigutta. Ramakrishna, who happened to live next to his house, fell in love with Venkatesh's daughter Bhargavi.

Read: Telangana 'Honour Killing': Man accused of killing son-in-law commits suicide

Ramakrishna got married Bhargavi in August 2020 at the Jadala Ramalingeswara Swamy temple in Chervugattu in Nalgonda district. The couple then lived at Lingarajupalli, the native village of Ramakrishna for a few months and in Nalgonda for some time. At that time Bhargavi was forcibly taken to their house by her father Venkatesh while she was staying with her husband. He forced his daughter to leave Ramakrishna, but she did not listen to her father and went back to her husband. Meanwhile, Ramakrishna had shifted his base to Thathanagar in Bhuvanagiri town and was living with his wife and a 10-month-old daughter at that time he got into the real estate business.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh, who nursed a grudge against his son-in-law, hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him. Meanwhile, Bhargavi lodged a complaint with the Town Police Station on April 16 stating that her husband Ramakrishna had gone out, along with one Amritaiah of Jammapur, on April 15 and did not return home. Based on her complaint, the ACP took Amrthaiah into their custody and during interrogating, he spilled the beans stating the Latif gang of Siddipet was involved in the crime. Venkatesh struck a deal with them for Rs 10 lakh to kill Ramakrishna and gave Rs 6 lakhs to Latif. According to his plan, Ramakrishna was taken to a lemon orchard by Amritaiah in Gundala mandal and the killers, who were waiting there, attacked him with a knife and a hammer.

Latif, his wife Divya, Afsar and Mahesh were involved in the murder. After the murder, they dumped the body in the Siddipet district. The ACP said that based on the information given by Amritaiah, Latif was taken into custody and during the interrogation, he confessed to committing the crime. A total of 11 people were involved in the murder and Latif, Divya, Afsar and Mahesh have been taken into custody while seven others are at large.