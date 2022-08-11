Kullu: A woman and a girl child were buried in a house collapse while at least seven vehicles were washed away due to a cloud burst in the Kullu sub-division in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, officials said. As per the officials, the elderly woman and a teenage girl child died after the house collapsed in the Khaded village of Gram Panchayat Shilli due to the cloudburst that took place at around 4 am today morning.

In Ani area, the cloudburst caused extensive damage as it washed away seven vehicles including two 2-wheelers. While two vehicles stopped on the side of the ravine and have been recovered, the rest of the vehicles could not be traced. A local milk plant also suffered damage in the cloudburst. The district administration has declared a holiday in the schools of Ani sub-division due to inclement weather.

As per officials, five shops of Nagar Panchayat were washed away in the old bus stand of Ani with the goods kept in the shops destroyed. Meanwhile, landslides have taken at many places in Kullu due to continuous rain in the district for the last one week. Locals said that the Gugra-Kutwa road built recently was also washed away. The incessant rains have caused a spate in the water level of small rivers and streams including the Beas river.

Deputy Commissioner Kullu Ashutosh Garg has advised the residents of Kullu to remain vigilant and not to venture out in vulnerable areas. The local Meteorological Department has issued a yellow weather alert in Himachal Pradesh till August 13 in view of a heavy rainfall prediction.

Also read: Watch: Massive cloudburst in Kullu, washes away bridge and shops