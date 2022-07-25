.

Watch: Massive cloudburst in Kullu, washes away bridge and shops Published on: 1 hours ago

Himachal's Uji valley in Kullu district along with adjoining district Lahaul witnessed torrential rain on Sunday night and a cloud burst in Seri Nala near Palchan, Manali at around 3 pm, flooding the Beas river. A wooden bridge recently built by the villagers of Solang village also got washed away as the water levels rose in the river. Apart from this, an under-construction restaurant built on the banks of the river along with some kiosks and a couple of vehicles also got washed. People residing on the banks of the river were not able to sleep through the night over the anxiety about rising water levels. Sub Divisional Officer Manali Surendra Thakur said that the administration has started assessing the damage while DC Kullu Ashutosh Garg said, a team of the district administration has also been sent to the spot.