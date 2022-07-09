Hyderabad(Telangana): Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad and other districts of Telangana on Saturday, India Meteorological Department (MeT) said on Saturday. In its forecast for the next five days, the MeT said heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur in several districts, while heavy showers are likely at isolated places in many districts during July 10 and 12.

It said the southwest monsoon has been active over the State. Heavy to very heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Khammam and Suryapet districts. Many places in Khammam and a few places in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahabubabad and Suryapet districts witnessed heavy rainfall, the MeT office said in a release. Meanwhile, the Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Vijayalakshmi R Gadwal urged the people to be cautious in the wake of the heavy rainfall alert.

The IMD has further said that the Southwest Monsoon has become very active in all parts of the country. The surface trough is continuing from West Central Bay of Bengal to Odisha - Coastal Andhra coast. Another trough surface is also continuing from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan to West Central Bay of Bengal. Due to the southwest Monsoon heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Kerala, and Karnataka. Two people died and three were injured belonging to the same family after a house wall collapsed due to incessant rains in Kumaran village of Garividi Mandal of Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh.

The injured were identified as Addala Lakshmi and Ashok Kumar Raju as grandmother and grandson. The injured were given first aid at Cheepurupally Government Hospital. After initial treatment, they were shifted to Vizianagaram district hospital for better treatment.