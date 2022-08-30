Ambala (Haryana): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has shot off a letter to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant seeking CBI investigation into BJP leader and Big Boss star Sonali Phogat murder case. The allegations levelled by the kin of Sonali Phogat against the accused are serious, hence CBI probe into the matter has been sought, said Vij.

"The family members of BJP leader and Big Boss star Sonali Phogat have been levelling serious allegations as well as demanding a CBI probe into the matter. Hence, I have shot off a letter to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant seeking a CBI probe into the matter," said Vij.

He also said that he already had a discussion with the Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in this regard. "Recently, BJP leader Sonali Phogat's family met Haryana chief minister Manoharlal Khattar and also sought a CBI probe into the matter stating that the involvement of a big shot in the case could not be ruled out. Based on the letter handed over to the Haryana chief minister Manoharlal Khattar by the late Sonali Phogat's family seeking CBI investigation into the matter, I have written a letter to Goa chief minister urging him to look into the matter," added Vij.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that he had a telephonic conversation with the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manoharlal Khattar. "I shared complete information about the investigation of the case conducted by the Goa police with the Haryana Chief Minister. Five accused have been arrested in the case. Goa police's investigation into the murder case has been going on in the right direction. Whosoever is found guilty will not be spared."