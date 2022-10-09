Manama (Bahrain): Indian weightlifter Harshada Garud captured a bronze medal in the women's 45 kg category at the ongoing Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022 in Manama, Bahrain.

On Saturday, Garud lifted 68 kg in snatch and 84 kg in the clean and jerk category, taking his combined lift to 152 kg. With this, she clinched her first-ever major medal at a senior event.

The 18-year-old was tied with the Philippines' Rose Ramos on 152 kg but the Indian won the medal on account of having a better lift in the snatch category, for which she got the bronze medal in the section.

Unlike the Olympics, where medals are given for total lift, medals are given separately for snatch, clean and jerk and total lifts in continental championships.

Khong My Phuong of Vietnam took home the gold with a total lift of 166 kg (78kg snatch + 88kg clean and jerk). Indonesia's S Nafisatul Hariroh got the silver with a 162 kg (71kg + 91kg) lift.

Earlier in July, Garud had captured gold at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship, with an effort of 157 kg. She scripted history in May when she became the first Indian woman weightlifter to win gold at IWF Junior World Championships.

In women's 49 kg, defending champion Jhilli Dalabehera came in the fourth position, with a combined lift of 171 kg (77 kg in snatch and 94 kg in clean and jerk). Her compatriot Gyaneshwari Yadav came fifth, with a combined lift of 171 kg (76 kg in snatch and 95 kg in clean and jerk).

Turkmenistan's Yulduz Jumabayeva clinched bronze medal with combined lift of 172 kg (75 kg in snatch and 97 kg in clean and jerk). China's Wang Jiali walked away with the gold with a combined lift of 186 kg (81 kg + 105 kg) while Chinese Taipei's Cheng Jing got the silver medal with 181 kg (79kg+102kg) attempt.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics medalist Mirabai Chanu is not competing at the event, which will conclude on October 16. (ANI)