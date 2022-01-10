New Delhi: After the political tussle over the Haridwar Hate Speech row gathered a new momentum, the former chief election commissioner Dr. S. Y. Quraishi has expressed his deep anguish. Talking to ETV Bharat, ex CEC asks, "Why no action is being taken against such culprits whose utterances have violated several sections of the law. Law should have come down heavily on them but nothing of that sort happened...Why? Are people blind?"

When being asked why no action has been taken against these people whose utterances violated the sections of the law, "Obviously these people have the blessings of the powers-that-be. The silence is deafening. No action has been taken against these people, not even a word of condemnation. Silence is complicity," says Dr. Quaraishi.

On Sunday, BSP Supremo Mayawati expressed concern over the "increasing" use of religion in politics during elections and said the Election Commission must curb this worrying trend, and this happened a day after Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said the state will witness "80 percent versus 20 percent " election, in a clear reference to UP's roughly 20 percent Muslim population.

To this, Dr Quraishi replies that EC has to be vigilant and come down heavily on any violation and they should not show any softness and laxity. After the announcement of the election schedule, EC becomes in charge of Law and Order and they will take cognizance of such statements and even lesser statements. Expecting action hopefully, said former EC.

When being asked about the decision by the poll body to ban the public rallies till 15th January keeping in view a huge surge in the cases of Omicron, Dr. Quaraishi adds, "Both rallies and public meetings should have been banned altogether, the poll body had banned the rallies but they should have banned the victory celebrations too which will take place after the counting on March 10."

Underscoring the potential outcome that could further deteriorate the health sector given a huge surge in the Omicron cases, the rationale behind banning all public rallies and public meetings seems logical, and a need of the hour, he added.

Read: Annapurna Bharti receiving threat calls, says Swami Yeti Narasimhanand Giri