New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has commenced the Main Airframe Fatigue Test (MAFT) of the LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) Mk1 airframe at the Ground Test Centre of Aircraft Research and Design Center (ARDC), Bengaluru. As per a HAL statement issued on Wednesday, the test facility was inaugurated by Anoop Chatterjee, Director, Engineering and Research & Development, HAL.

Chatterjee said that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, HAL was able to start this trial within the stipulated time frame. HAL's Chairman and Managing Director R Madhavan and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) Director General Girish Deodhare expressed satisfaction over the timely start of MAFT trials.

Air Vice-Marshal KVR Raju cited the importance of initiating MAFT trials for the approval of the whole life of the fleet of Light Combat Aircraft. He also urged the team to maintain the momentum to ensure that the flight requirements of the Indian Air Force are met. As per the military requirements, the MAF has been mandated to increase the airframe's capacity to withstand four times the service life.

The trials will be conducted over a period of eight to nine years on the Light Combat Aircraft (Air Force) Mk1 airframe. Successful completion of this test will qualify the Light Combat Aircraft Mk1 airframe for its full-service life. It was further informed that this test plan and schedule for MAFT were jointly developed by the designers of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and scientists from the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) at the Regional Center for Military Airworthiness (RCMA).

The test and inspection will be done by ARDC under the supervision of the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) with the participation of designers from the Aircraft Research and Design Center (ARDC) and the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA). On the occasion, R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director, HAL, Dr Girish Deodhare, Director General, Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Director of Project and Management Team of Indian Air Force, Air Marshal KVR Raju, Director of Semilake, APVS Prasad along with Hindustan Several officials from Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and other institutes were present.

