Gwalior: A woman was awarded life imprisonment by the additional district and sessions court in Gwalior on Monday, after it held her guilty of poisoning her eight-year-old stepson to death. The convict identified as Aradhana alias Julie Parihar killed him so that she could grab the fixed deposits valued at Rs 8 lakhs.

According to the prosecution, the deceased Nitin Parihar was the son from the second marriage. His father Raju Parihar received Rs 12 lakhs after his wife and Nitin's mother Seema Parihar died in a road accident. Raju deposited Rs 8 lakh in Nitin's name as an FD to secure his future.

Raju took Julie's hand in marriage and she moved in to live with him. She learnt about the money that Nitin held in his name. Julie decided to eliminate her stepson hoping to get her hands on the FD. On Sep. 22, 2021, she fed the child with tea which was laced with some poisonous substance while her husband was away.

Raju found his son Nitin unwell when he returned home. Nitin told his father that he became sick after having tea which Julie gave her. He was rushed to a hospital in the vicinity and was later shifted to a speciality hospital where the boy died not responding to the treatment.

Based on the boy's statement, Raju preferred a complaint against his wife with Morar Police station who registered a case. A postmortem examination established the presence of poison in Nitin's body and was in tune with the statement of the deceased that he took ill after having tea.

Sharing information on the court's verdict, Dharmendra Sharma, government counsel, Gwalior district, said, "altogether thirteen witnesses testified before the court in the case. The accused woman Julie Parihar was found guilty of giving her stepson poison laced tea and killing him. The court awarded her life imprisonment."