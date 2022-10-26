New Delhi: Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim has changed the name of his adopted daughter Honeypreet to Ruhani Didi. He is currently out of jail on 40-day parole.

"My Daughter is called Honeypreet. Since everyone calls her 'didi', it causes confusion as everyone is 'didi'. So he has now named her 'Ruhani Didi' and modernised her name to easy pronounce, 'Ruh Di'," said Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

The self-styled godman was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017 for raping two women followers. While, on October 8, 2021, the court convicted Ram Rahim and four others in connection with former Dera manager Ranjit Singh's murder case. Ranjit Singh was murdered in 2002 on the premises of Dera Sacha Sauda.