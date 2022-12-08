New Delhi: Reacting to the early trends of Gujarat Assembly election 2022 result, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said "there is pro-incumbency in Gujarat. We are creating a new record in Gujarat as the people of the state have immense faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Rajnath welcomed the trends and said, "This has justified our claims that BJP is working for the betterment of the country and its people. Gujarat Assembly poll result ascertained our perception that no one stands in front of BJP." Although he did not speak very much about counting of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, he asked everyone to wait and predicted that the party’s position will improve.

Polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5. The voter turnout stood at just 66.31 percent, lower than the 71.28 percent recorded in the 2017 Assembly elections. A total of 70 political outfits and 624 independents were in the fray.