New Delhi: Pointing out that the Union government has told the Supreme Court that States can grant minority status to Hindus if they deem so, Trinamool Congress MP Shanta Chhetri in the Rajya Sabha on Friday urged the government to grant the community minority status to Hindus in Meghalaya. During the Zero Hour Chhetri said that the Union government has told the Supreme Court that State Governments can consider granting minority status to Hindus if the community is not a majority within their jurisdiction.

"I humbly urge the August House to draw the kind attention of the Home Minister to urgently direct the Meghalaya government to grant minority status to Hindus via a notification as per Article 29 and 30 of the Constitution of India," Chhetri said. She also said that if Hindus are considered to be a minority in a State they should be allowed to set up and administer educational institutions in line with the rights granted to the minority by the Constitution as per the Centre.