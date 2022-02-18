Indore: Aman Pandey, CEO of Bugsmirror Research Private Limited, who was recently awarded by Google for finding bugs in the search engine has turned his startup into a multi-million dollar company. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Aman, a graduated of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Bhopal, said he had registered his company in 2021 and took projects to find bugs in the products and services of multinational clients like Google, Samsung and Apple.

Aman employed 15 people in his startup which was based on finding vulnerabilities in the programmes of his clients to safeguard user data. These vulnerabilities or bugs are the loopholes in a programme. Aman said that anyone can misuse these bugs to access the data of users on their computers and smartphones.

The idea of Bugsmirror came after Aman was paid Rs 70,000 by Google for finding a bug in one of their applications in 2019, while he was still studying. "I along with the Co-founder of "Bugsmirror", Manas, have found more than 600 bugs in various applications of Google, and the company has paid us crores of rupees in return. We have also found bugs in the applications of companies like Samsung and Apple," he said.

He said that his company is now getting businesses from Indian companies as well now. "Till now we had only international clients but now Indian customers are also coming to us for security audits of their products," he said. According to Aman, he is trying to do better work by using the amount received from Google in the right direction. Asked who his idols were, Aman said he followed Ratan Tata and Elon Musk.

Also read: Google paid $8.7 mn to bug hunters in 2021, Indore-guy topped the list