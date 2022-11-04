Ahmedabad: From a famous TV personality to becoming the Chief Ministerial candidate of Gujarat, the current National Joint General Secretary of the Aam Aadmi Party Isudan Gadhvi had come a long way. A self-anointed teetotaller Gadhvi has emerged as the number one choice of the people of Gujarat, who wanted him to be the face of AAP in the ensuing poll to the 182-seat Assembly. While being an acclaimed journalist and a popular anchor of Gujarati media, he quit and took the political plunge.

It may be recalled that Isudan worked in a Doordarshan show called Yojana. He exposed a Rs 150 crore scam of illegal deforestation in Dang and Kaprada taluks of Gujarat on his news show. In 2015, his show 'Mahmanthan' used to be telecast for an hour on VTV Gujarati primetime. The ratings remained high throughout the telecast as it gained huge popularity.

Journalist-turned-politician Isudan Gadhvi has forayed into politics. This is his first election as a politician. So let's know about his journey from journalist to politician. Gadhvi as a journalist exposed many scams. Gadhvi, who started his career as a journalist and is today known as an important leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, was born on January 10, 1982, at Pipaliya in Jamkhambhaliya. Gadhvi completed his education in his hometown Jamnagar after that he came to Ahmedabad to pursue journalism as his father Kharajbhai wanted him to be a journalist.

Coming from a small village and living in a city like Ahmedabad is not easy, but Isudan Gadhvi came to Gujarat Vidyapeeth in Ahmedabad and studied journalism. At that time he was made the student leader as the only student, who could approach the Chancellor with student problems in the Vidyapeeth. At the same time, his father also had a dream that Isudan would grow up to fulfil his desire to become a journalist. His father passed away in 2014, but his father said that no matter what happens in life, he never gives up journalism. He started his career with a private channel in South Gujarat.

Early in his career in journalism, Gadhvi worked in a popular Doordarshan show 'Yojana'. From 2007 to 2011, he worked for ETV News Gujarati as a reporter in Porbandar. He later exposed the Rs 150 crore scam of illegal deforestation in Dang and Kaprada taluks of Gujarat in his news show, forcing the Gujarat government to act. This incident helped Gadhvi rise to fame and earned him the badge of a fearless journalist.