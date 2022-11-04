New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will announce his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) CM candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections on the basis of opinion given by the people of the state. The party supremo had urged the people of Gujarat to resister their choice by either SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail or e-mail for the poll which concluded by 5 pm Thursday.

State unit president Gopal Italia who was all over the news for mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's national general secretary Isudan Gadhvi are in a tight race according to party sources. "There is an atmosphere of change in Gujarat and people believe that AAP is going to form a government in the state," Kejriwal had said.

"During the Punjab elections, we had asked people as to who should be the next chief minister. People named Bhagwant Mann by a huge majority. And as per the wishes of the public, we made him chief minister," Kejriwal had recalled.

The AAP Thursday announced its ninth list of 10 candidates for the Gujarat polls, taking the number of candidates whose names have been announced so far to 118. Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases next month - on December 1 and 5, while votes will be counted on December 8.