Jaipur: A shocking incident of theft has come to light in Sethi Colony in the Transport Nagar police station area of ​​Jaipur wherein 4 members of a family including two women broke into a shop and stole jewelry worth Rs 18 lakh.

As per officials, the members broke open the lock of the shop with gas cutters and other tools and stole jewelry worth Rs 18 lakh. This entire incident has been captured on CCTV. The owner Lakhvir Singh Talwar, a resident of Chitrakoot, lodged an FIR in the Transport Nagar police station regarding the theft incident.

He said that he has a jewelry shop numbered A16 in Sethi Colony. Murari Lal Meena, who lives on the front street, along with his entire family, has stolen about Rs 18 lakh from the shop he alleged. Following the complaint, police started interrogating the four accused on the basis of CCTV footage.

The investigation of the case has been handed over to ASI Habib Khan. Police say that the investigation is going on and the accused will be arrested soon after the completion of the probe.

