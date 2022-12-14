New Delhi: Four Meghalaya MLAs, including two from the state's ruling National People's Party, joined the BJP on Wednesday as the party looks to expand its footprints in the north-eastern region ahead of assembly polls in the state.

Though the state's ruling NPP has been a member of the BJP-led National Democratic Party, their relations have been far from smooth. The BJP's decision to induct two of its MLAs, Benedic Marak and Ferlin Sangma, into its fold underscores its determined push to corner the NPP and emerge as a strong force in the state ahead of the polls likely to be held in February.

The two other MLAs who joined the party at its headquarters here are Samuel M Sangma, an independent, and Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang, who is from the Trinamool Congress. It is a big boost to the party, Sarma said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the party's pointsman for the region, told ETV Bharat that the MLAs joining the saffron party was a significant development. "The four current MLAs in a state like Meghalaya joining BJP is a big thing. As you know we had a very low base with only two seats in the last election. But I am sure this time we will form the government in Meghalaya and for this, we are doing everything possible," said Sarma.

Sarma also came down heavily on Congress over the latter questioning the BJP on the recent India-China clashes in Arunachal Pradesh. "BJP never took money from the Chinese embassy. It was Congress that did," the Assam Chief Minister said. He said that under the Narendra Modi government, the north-east, which has eight states, has undergone tremendous change since 2014 and every sector has progressed.

"The north-east has been mainstreamed completely and three BJP state governments (Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur) have been re-elected to power, highlighting the party's address has become permanent in the region," he said, expressing confidence that the BJP will score "spectacular wins" in the upcoming polls in Tripura and Nagaland, besides Meghalaya.