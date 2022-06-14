Guwahati(Assam): At least four persons were killed in a massive landslide in Guwahati city on Tuesday night. According to sources, triggered by heavy rainfall and a massive landslide, a house collapsed in Nijarapar of West Bora Gaon and four people were trapped in the house overnight. As per reports they are believed to be from Dhubri and Kokrajhar and were labourers engaged in construction work.

Reportedly, the bodies of the deceased were recovered today morning. The probe is underway. Meanwhile, landslides have also taken place in Bamuni Maidan and Navgraha.