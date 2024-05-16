108 Balampuri Shankh Puja-Havan Performed at Kartik Swamy Temple in Uttarakhand

Rituals being performed at Karthik Swamy Temple in Rudraprayag (ETV Bharat)

Rudraprayag: One hundred and eight Balampuri Shankha Puja and Havan was performed at the Lord Kartik Swamy temple on Kraunch mountain under the joint aegis of Tourism Development Council Uttarakhand, District Administration and Temple Committee. In the programme, the chief priests from Tamil Nadu, Shivacharyas of six famous temples of Tamil Nadu, including Mayilam Athenam, Koonampatti Athenam, Kaumara Mutt Athenam and Sringeri Mutthu, offered divine prayers and prayed for the progress of the country.

History of Lord Karthik Swamy Temple: According to Hindu mythology, it is said that Lord Shiva tested his sons Ganesha and Kartikeya, the condition was that the brothers would have to circle the world three times and only the winner would be worshipped among all the Gods and Goddesses. Following his Father's orders Lord Kartikeya swiftly mounted his peacock, Paravani, and soared into the skies to complete the three rounds. Lord Ganesha, who didn't have a flying mount circled Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati three times, and declared that his parents were the world to him.

Upon returning when Lord Kartikeya learned what had transpired in his absence, Hence, Kartikeya was angry with his mother Parvati and did penance here. A temple is said to have been built on the place where he did penance. Later, he went to South India. In South India, Kartikeya is worshiped as Murugan.

Lord Kartikeya is present in child form in Kartik Swamy temple: Additional Secretary Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA)

C Ravi Shankar said that Lord Kartik Swamy temple is the only temple in North India where Lord Kartikeya is present in child form. He said that Lord Kartikeya is worshipped in South India as Murugan where he has many followers. Similarly, Bhaskar Khulbe, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of the Tourism Department, Uttarakhand Government, said that at the Kartik Swamy temple, a grand Jalabhishek of Swamy Kartikeya has been performed with 108 Balampuri conch shells, puja and havan. He said that people worshipping Murugan (Lord Kartikeya) from six monasteries of Tamil Nadu have come here to pay obeisance to Kartikeya.

Objective to promote tourism: District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar said that the objective of this programme is to develop tourism and provide employment opportunities at the local level. He said that Kartikeya Temple is being developed from a tourism point of view to emerge on the tourism map.