Guwahati: Right under the nose of Home Department of the Assam government, incidents like murder, violence, theft and rape are increasing steadily in the state. Several sensational killings have taken place in the last few months, especially in Guwahati city. On Thursday, a man was found on a railway line in unconscious state with his hand and legs tied with rope in Chandrapur.

Earlier, in a sensational recovery--a naked body of a young woman with her hand and legs tied similar way-on the Narangi-Chandrapur highway near Panikhaiti police station on March 22 is still being probed.

Railway police have said that the man who was recovered on the Misamari railway road in Panbari on Thursday morning is Jabra Paharia from Jharkhand. The man named Jabra Paharia, who suffered injuries on head and other parts of his body, was reportedly rescued by the railway police and sent to GMCH for better treatment.

The incident reportedly took place when the injured person was on a train from Jharkhand to Mizoram. A health department source said the Jabra has lost some mental balance as a result of the incident. It is not yet known how the incident took place.