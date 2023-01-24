ITM Gorakhpur students develop Wi-Fi enabled remote automatic gun

Gorakhpur: Four engineering students belonging to Institute of Technology and Management (ITM) in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur have developed a wifi enabled automatic gun prototype which will open fire when command is ordered through laptop, desktop or android phone. The trigger is mated with a nine volt battery and can shoot the target in the range of up to 100 m, which the team is working on to enhance it to over one kilometre.

Third year mechanical engineering department students— Digvijay Yadav, Kanhaiya Yadav, Krishna Shahi and Anurag Shrivastava have developed this project. It is backed by the innovation cell of the institution which is working for the Indian Army for various weapon systems and protective gears.

The prototype of the gun will be showcased at the forthcoming Republic Day function. The weapon has two barrels and both have two inch dia. Made from steel scraps, it has a 360 degree rotating camera which is used to visually track the target. Along with the inbuilt camera, it helps in seeing the target and the surroundings. The remote operated gun was crafted using spring blades and vehicle spares.

ITM Gorakhpur director NK Singh said the students have earlier made shoes, jackets and helmets for the Indian Army using the steel scraps. “Now, they are working on the remotely operated gun prototype. They have used the steel scraps in this project as well. After taking inputs from the Army, some more features will be added to this newly developed gun. We will also work on ensuring the patenting of the automatic gun," Singh said.