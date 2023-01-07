Aligarh: Shamshad Ali, a professor of engineering at the polytechnic college of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has become popularly known as Patent Man of India for his multifarious innovations. Prof Shamshad Ali, who after taking classes keeps busy with his inventions, has over seven patents to his credit till now, granted by the Patent Office, Government of India, Delhi.

This differently-abled professor never loses heart and always strives for excellence. Be it teaching students or discovering something new, this physically challenged person's hard work has become a source of inspiration for other teachers and innovators. Prof Shamshad Ali was granted three patents in 2022 alone.

The professor underscores the need for innovation to achieve progress. In his appeal to students and teaching faculty in the AMU, he said, "Innovation plays an important role in upping the university's ranking. Discovering new things helps teachers and students. So they should keep on doing new research. I have bagged seven patents so far and two more patents will be granted soon."

"When someone discovers new things. Then the innovator is supposed to apply and submit application online to Delhi patent office. Thereafter an exam is conducted. If you pass the test, they will grant you patent. If not, then you will have to work on it again. It all depends upon the examiner," said Prof Shamshad.