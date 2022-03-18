Chandigarh: Attacking former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former Congress state president Sunil Jakhar said, in an interview on Friday, that women would be doing Punjab a great service if they bring to the fore their experiences of harassment. Jakhar made the comment while talking about a recent MeToo accusation by an IAS officer against Channi.

Referring to the IAS officer's allegations, Jakhar said, "Now, the same has happened to a female journalist. Those who are walking around draped in white shawls should be ashamed of themselves. The journalist who has been victimized will do a great favor to the girls of Punjab if she exposes the matter," the former PCC chief stated.

The incident in question is from 2018 when Channi was alleged to have sent questionable text messages to female IAS officers. After some turmoil, the issue had been resolved by Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab Chief Minister at the time.

It had resurfaced yet again later, with the former chairperson of the National Commission for Women, after joining BJP, taking Congress to the task by demanding action against Channi.

During the course of the interview, Jakhar further said that he did not consider the former Punjab CM a leader. He also took potshots at Channi's apparent humble background, reminding people of Rs 10 crore in cash being recovered from his brother's house.