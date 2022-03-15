Chandigarh: An internal rift has begun to appear in the Punjab Congress after the party's debacle in the state assembly elections with former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar calling outgoing chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi a "liability" and targettin party leader Ambika Soni for backing Channi as the CM candidate.

“An asset – r u joking? Thank God he wasn’t declared a ‘National Treasure’ at CWC by the 'Pbi' lady who proposed him as CM in first place. May be an asset for her but for the party he has been only a liability. Not the top brass, but his own greed pulled him and the party down," Jakhar wrote in a tweet. He was reacting to a report that Soni at the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), on Sunday said that the state leadership 'did not support Channi' even as the high command had created a 'national asset' in the leader by naming him the CM.

Jakhar blamed the central leadership of the Congress for the poll debacle saying the "people of Punjab wanted change, but the person who was made the face of the change has harmed the party". He said the next five years will be challenging for the Congress in Punjab.