Agra: Former Governor of Uttar Pradesh Aziz Qureshi visited Agra on Friday and appealed to all the parties to unitedly defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 and save the country.

By targeting the Modi-Yogi Government, Qureshi addressed the media at the Congress leader Nazir Ahmed's residence and said, "to defeat BJP government in Uttar Pradesh all the political parties need to re-unite and come together on one platform," On the other hand, he alleged that AIMIM chief Asasuddin Owaisi was an agent of BJP.

Qureshi said that he has set out on a new mission. He is requesting all political parties which are secular and anti-communal should come together under one umbrella. He asks every party to keep their petty interests aside, make compromises and align with each other. "The saffron party has ruined and destroyed this country. If the country, democracy, secularism, cultural beliefs, Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb are to be saved, then all have to come under one umbrella,"

He also claims that "I have seen a version of a Constitution which was drafted by RSS and shown to me by Dr. Ambedkar's grandson." Former Governor of Uttar Pradesh says that if Modi's government stays in India then nothing will remain in India. Starting from personal freedom to democracy all will end. Qureshi further said that he will stay in Uttar Pradesh for a month and is getting a good response from the people of the state.

He also said that present government is meant to destroy the existence of Muslims and Citizenship Act is only designed for it. There have been constant atrocities against Muslims under the BJP rule.

At the same time, Aziz Qureshi called upon the people of Agra to support Akhilesh Yadav in the coming elections. "If BJP remains in power then there can be no Hindu Muslim unity. The only party that could give tough fight to BJP was Samajwadi Party."