Chandigarh: The Ludhiana district court has rejected the bail application of former Food Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the Ludhiana multi-crore transport tender scam case on Friday. The court was hearing the bail plea on Wednesday and after an hour and a half of hearing, the court reserved the decision for the September 9, after which the judge rejected Ashu's bail application.

According to the public prosecutor, the bail application of Inderjit Indi, another associate of Ashu, has also been rejected. He said that the case is still in the initial stage, so he has not been given any relief yet. The former Food and Supply Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau from a salon in Ludhiana.

Also read: Ex-Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu held over 'scam' in awarding contract for foodgrain transport

He was arrested in connection with the Rs 200 crores tender scam. The name of the owner and the partners of Gurdas Ram & Company Telu Ram, Jagrup Singh, and Sandeep Bhatia are also involved so far. Telu Ram himself has admitted that he met Bharat Bhushan Ashu's PA Meenu Malhotra and got the tender.