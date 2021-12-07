New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will be visiting Bangladesh on Tuesday. He will meet Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen and call on Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

The Foreign Secretary is scheduled to call on Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on December 8. He will also call on Minister for Road Transport and Bridges and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday.

India’s relationship with Bangladesh is one of the strongest pillars of its 'Neighbourhood First Policy'. In this special year, India and Bangladesh are jointly commemorating 50 years of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

Foreign Secretary’s visit to Bangladesh, a day after the Maitri Diwas celebrations, will provide an opportunity to review the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries. The visit will also help prepare for the visit of President of India Ram Nath Kovind to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17.

Also read: India will endeavour to remain a trusted partner of Bangladesh, says FS Shringla