Jaipur: The Custom Air Intelligence Wing of the Customs Department has seized foreign currency worth about 26 lakhs in Indian rupees from Jaipur International Airport on Saturday.

The custom team has recovered UAE Dirhams 1,30,200 from a traveller flying to Dubai. He was hiding the UAE currency which was valued at Rs 25,58,430 in his trolley bag.

According to customs officials, a passenger who arrived from Ahemadabad and scheduled to fly Dubai on SpiceJet flight number SG 714 was stopped for a routine security checkup. When his bag went through the X-ray machine, officials who got suspicious over his unsatisfactory answers checked his bag thoroughly and the hidden currency was recovered.

The smuggled foreign currency has been confiscated under the provisions of the Customs Act 1962 and Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, and now the customs department team is interrogating the passenger.

Efforts are being made to ascertain information of from where the foreign currency was brought and where it has to be delivered.

