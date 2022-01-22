Hyderabad: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 1.36 crores from a passenger who arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad in Hyderabad on Saturday morning. The passenger had arrived from Dubai in flight 6E 025.

Customs officials, who were conducting search operations as usual, detected that he was hiding gold inside baggage. So, through a search operation, officials seized 2715.800 grams of gold from him. Additionally, gold chain and gold paste was also found concealed in the baggage.

"A passenger arrived on a 6E025 flight from Dubai, was checked by customs officials on suspicion. The passenger was carrying more than 2.5 kg of gold chains and gold in a paste. Officers who thoroughly inspected his bag found the gold in the luggage bag and recovered it. The accused has been taken into custody and an investigation is underway," said the custom officials.