Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut warned of a split in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's derogatory remarks against VD Savarkar during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra. Raut termed Rahul's remarks as ‘unwarranted’ and ‘embarrassing’ while stating that it could cause a strong disagreement within Maharashtra's three-party alliance.

Following Rahul’s comments against Savarkar, Sanjay Raut warns of split in MVA alliance

"Making such a derogatory statement against Veer Savarkar in Maharashtra is not acceptable to Shiv Sena and neither to Marathis, even Congress leader in Maharashtra will not support this. There is no need to bring up Veer Savarkar's issue during the Bharat Joda Yatra. This can cause a split in Maha Vikas Aghadi, as Veer Savarkar is revered by us."

Also read: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra proceeds to Shegaon, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson joins him

Apart from condemning Gandhi’s remarks against Savarkar, Raut targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that Veer Savarkar could never be an ideal for “fake Hindutvawadis” like the BJP and its parent body the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and they praise Savarkar just for politics otherwise BJP should have given him Bharat Ratna. On the other hand, following the controversy Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) announced a protest against Rahul Gandhi in Shegaon during his last leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra.