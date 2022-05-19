Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam is worsening with major rivers Brahmaputra, Barak and some of their sub tributaries still flowing above the danger level while many more areas have been submerged in the state. According to the ASDMA report, 27 districts of around 1,413 villages accounting for 6.62 percent population have been affected in the floods.

In Nagaon district, 2.8 lakh people are affected, followed by 1.19 lakh in Cachar and 1.07 lakh in Hojai district. A total of 48,304 people are taking shelter in 248 relief camps set up across the state. Nine people have lost their lives in the floods so far as per the report. The Cachar district administration has directed for closure of schools and banned light vehicular traffic in flood affected areas, sources said.

On Tuesday, surface links to Assam's Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district and to neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur remained snapped as incessant rains triggered landslides and washed off roads as well as railway tracks in multiple locations of Assam and Meghalaya. Landslides in different locations in Assam's Dima Hasao district disrupted road as well as rail connectivity.

