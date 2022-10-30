New Delhi/Ghaziabad: In an unfortunate incident, a five-year-old girl was raped here in the Indirapuram police station area on Saturday at around 7:30 pm. The police who reached the spot sent the minor victim to the hospital where she underwent a medical examination.

"The victim's mother is a nurse and when she returned from her duty on Sunday morning, the five-year-old victim told her about the incident carried out by their neighbor. The neighbor is absconding since then and the police have lodged an FIR against the absconding neighbor under sections of rape and section of the POCSO Act," said SP City II Gyanendra Singh.

The victim's family was well acquainted with the accused neighbor and the police have identified the accused who is on run. The police have also deployed special officials on the case while the probe has begun.