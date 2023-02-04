Chandigarh: In an effort to give a boost to school education system in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday flagged off a bus carrying a group of 36 headmasters of government schools to Singapore. The first batch of government school principals will undergo professional training from February 6 to 10 in Singapore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab CM promised the people to improve the teaching standards in government schools of the state. The teachers will be provided vocational training at a seminar held in Singapore. The first lot of teachers will return on February 11. This is part of the intensified efforts by the government to raise standards of education in the State.

On February 2, the Bhagwant Mann government conducted an online survey to take feedback from the people. After assessing the survey report as well as what was promised to the people of Punjab in the Aam Aadmi Party's poll manifesto - the state government took a decision in this regard. Improving the education sector had been assured by AAP leaders in their election promises in Punjab. The AAP leaders had assured that education sector will be given a major facelift in the state.

Bhagwant Mann said, "After receiving training from Singapore, these trained principals will share experiences with their fellow teachers and students. It will help in enhancing the expertise as well as professional competence of a teacher. It will aid in improving the quality of education imparted to the students of government schools. This step will definitely prove a milestone in upping the school education standards in the state."