Chandigarh (Punjab): Amid growing demand to teach peasant struggle in Punjab schools, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is preparing to include it in the syllabus of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The opposition parties gave a mixed reaction with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly objecting to the move while the Congress defending the government's move saying that the farmers' demand is valid.

From his side, Education Minister Harjot Bains confirmed that preparations are being made to teach Kisan Andolan (peasant stir) in schools. Punjab School Education Board Chairman Professor Yograj has also claimed that the board is planning to include peasant movement in the syllabus. The leaders of farmers' organisations have hailed the State government's decision to include their agitation in the syllabus.

Whereas, BJP leader Harjit Grewal criticized the government and said that due to the shortcomings of the PSEB, many schools have already abandoned the Punjab Board's accreditation and opted for the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) recognition. Now Education Minister Harjot Bains is talking about adding the syllabus of peasant movement in the Punjab Board. If this is to be done, first the Punjab government should take the opinion of the scholars, Grewal suggested.

The BJP leader further said that if issues like peasant movement are taught, it will have a bad impact on the mentality of children. The farmers agitation was not like a freedom struggle and they rose up the laws which were withdrawn, he said, adding that Kisan Andolan was not a peaceful struggle.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress spokesperson Kanwar Harpreet Singh said that this demand of the farmers is absolutely valid and the government must include the farmers' struggle in the syllabus. He said that the farmers' struggle was a great historical achievement and Punjab has earned the honor of being a leading state.

Farmers leader Ravneet Brar, belonging to Bharatiya Kisan Union (Qadien), described the Punjab government's move as a commendable step. He said that the coming generation should know how their forefathers led a peaceful protest which had garnered attention internationally. At the same time, several farmers leaders raised doubts over political parties trying to take political advantage.

Ravneet said in the syllabus, the farmer leaders of the peasant struggle should be depicted as heroes and not in any other way. He said that the government should form a committee for framing the curriculum of the PSEB. In that, the opinion of the leaders of the United Kisan Morcha should be taken. It should be included in the syllabus after regular discussion with the farmers leaders and after taking their consent. If the government includes the peasant struggle in the syllabus without taking the opinion of the peasant leaders, it will be opposed, he pointed out.