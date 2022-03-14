Jammu (J&K): At least four persons were charred to death and several others injured in a massive fire and explosion in Jammu's Residency Road on Monday.

According to reports, the fire broke out inside the complex of a scrap dealer even as eye witnesses claimed hearing loud blast as flames and smoke engulfed the area.

A major rescue operation was soon launched by authorities lead by officials of fire and emergency department. According to locals of the area, the fire broke late in the afternoon in which three persons were charred alive while several others were rescued in an injured condition by the locals who rushed to the area as soon as flames started to emerge.

A senior police officer said that three persons died on the spot and 12 other persons were injured. Sources, however, said one of the injured succumbed on way to hospital. "Apparently there was gas cylinder blast which led to the massive fire but investigations are underway," the officer said.

