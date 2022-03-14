Srinagar: At least eight residential houses were reduced to ashes in a devastating fire that engulfed two dozen families in a matter of hours during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in the Batamaloo area of ​​the summer capital Srinagar. Ten fire and emergency services personnel were also injured while trying to control the fire.

Officials said that the fire broke out from the house of Shabir Ahmed Sheikh in Sheikh Hamza Colony of Batamaloo and soon engulfed several other houses in the vicinity. Fire tenders rushed to the spot as soon as the report was received and joined hands with police and locals to control the fire.

Sources said that at least ten fire and emergency services personnel were injured in the process. The cause of the fire was being ascertained. Police have registered a case in this regard and started investigation.

