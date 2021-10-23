Visakhapatnam: An incident of fire and flooding was reported onboard the Indian Navy’s destroyer, INS Ranvijay on Saturday evening.

According to reports, the situation was brought under control by naval teams. It is also learned that four sailors suffered burn injuries and are being treated at the naval hospital, INHS Kalyani at the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.

The ship had recently returned from an exercise at sea and was berthed alongside at the Visakhapatnam Naval Harbour. A Board of Inquiry has been constituted to investigate the cause of the accident.